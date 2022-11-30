VIDEO: Buddhist monk attacked at Nashville temple


This photo shows the alleged robbers fleeing the Buddhist monk they attacked, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro detectives are investigating after a Buddhist monk was attacked at Nashville temple.

Police say five people attacked the monk after they robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville on Sunday morning.

The victim lives at the temple, police said, and heard a knock at the door at about 9 a.m. When he opened the door, the robbers, who appeared to be four women and a man, forced their way inside and knocked the monk to the ground. He was held there while at least two women went through the temple and took cash, police said.

The monk tried to prevent the suspects from leaving, as seen in a video released by police, but was unsuccessful. One of suspects was seen in the video holding a toddler, according to police. The five suspects fled in a silver Toyota van.

Police say the alleged robbers left in this van.
Anyone who recognizes the alleged robbers from the surveillance footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Metro Police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

