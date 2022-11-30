St. Louis County warming shelter to open Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Warming Shelter will open for the season on Thursday.

The shelter is located at the Salvation Army location at 10740 Page, which is in an unincorporated area between Maryland Heights and Overland. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through March 12. It will remain open regardless of the temperature outside.

Free hot meals, laundry facilities and case management services will be provided, the county says.

To access the warming shelter, contact the United Way by calling 211 or contact the Salvation Army at 314-423-7770.

