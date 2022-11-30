Significantly Colder Today

First Alert Weather:

Wind Chills in the 20s this afternoon

Sunny today but more than 20 degrees colder than yesterday

Warmer by Friday

Clear skies and cold temperatures settle in today. It will be breezy as well with westerly wind gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll see dry weather through Saturday. In addition, today is the coldest of the next 7 days. We’ll gradually warm through Friday before a cold front drops the temperatures a bit for the weekend. Our next chance of rain comes Sunday, but especially Sunday Night into Monday.

Mid-December (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.