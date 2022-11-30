Significantly Colder Today
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Wind Chills in the 20s this afternoon
- Sunny today but more than 20 degrees colder than yesterday
- Warmer by Friday
Clear skies and cold temperatures settle in today. It will be breezy as well with westerly wind gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll see dry weather through Saturday. In addition, today is the coldest of the next 7 days. We’ll gradually warm through Friday before a cold front drops the temperatures a bit for the weekend. Our next chance of rain comes Sunday, but especially Sunday Night into Monday.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.