Man sentenced for retaliatory murder on parking lot of South City McDonalds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a retaliatory murder that happened on the parking lot of a McDonalds in Dogtown.

Cevone Weeden, 26, was sentenced by a federal judge to 26 years in prison. Federal authorities say he fired 12 shots, killing 22-year-old Joel Phillips in the parking lot of a McDonalds in the 1400 block of Hampton on August 20, 2020. The shooting was retaliation for a robbery that happened during a drug sale two days earlier.

Phillips had arranged to buy fentanyl from Weeden, his source of supply for the drug. When the two met, he robbed him and blocked his number.

Weeden then asked Herschell Perkins, 37, to call Phillips to arrange to buy fentanyl. Federal authorities say Perkins drove Weeden to the McDonalds and watched Phillips for almost two hours. After Weeden killed Phillips, Perkins then picked him up. Phillips was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car, along with $1,814 in cash, a gun, a phone and 156 capsules containing a mixture of drugs, including the fentanyl Phillips store from Weeden.

On November 2, Perkins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

