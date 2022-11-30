Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, police say.

