Man hit by car, killed in North County
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening.
Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene, police say.
