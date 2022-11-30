IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Wildlife officials are urging hunters to be aware of sick or dead waterfowl throughout southern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.

The deaths are primarily snow geese.

IDNR says the dead wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake.

The department also says it will continue to monitor for ongoing outbreaks of bird flu, also known as HPAI, during the fall bird migration.

Anyone who comes across 20 birds or more dead in a congregated is urged to contact their IDNR district wildlife biologist from the list found by clicking here.

Hunters are urged to avoid handling sick or dead waterfowl they find. This includes keeping their hunting dogs and other pets away from eating birds that have died from unknown causes. More guidance on handling waterfowl can be found here.

The first case of HPAI was reported on March 10 when wild Canada geese in Will County were submitted for sampling.

