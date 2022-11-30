Greater St. Louis Inc. announces 10-year lease to stay Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Greater St. Louis Inc. has committed to staying in downtown St. Louis. The organization announced it has signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters.

Its headquarters is currently located at 1 Metropolitan Square on North Broadway. the new lease is for an entire floor in the building. Leaders said the new headquarters demonstrates an investment in growing the St. Louis metro area.

Greater St. Louis is expected to move into the new space in spring of 2023.

