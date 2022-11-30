Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold

Nov. 30, 2022
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.

One victim was shot in the right leg, the other man was shot in the groin. Both were taken to a hospital.

