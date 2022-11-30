Cold Continues, Brief Warm Up By Friday

First Alert Weather:

A colder night, low 20s Thursday morning

Chilly & Dry Thursday

Warmer by Friday, but it comes with clouds and wind

Clear and cold tonight with a low in the low 20s. The winds will be lighter, so the wind chill won’t be as much of a factor. And while a touch warmer Thursday, it will be chilly in the 40s and dry.

Friday gets warmer with highs in the upper 50s, but it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Gusts to 35 mph and those winds stay strong Friday night as a cold front arrives. This front may produce a sprinkle, but the bigger impact is strong winds at night then the blast of cold for Saturday.

Saturday turns much colder, most of the day will be in the 30s. It does look dry though.

Sunday has a chance for rain south of the St. Louis metro and it may be a light wintry mix at first. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted on that. Otherwise a better chance of rain for St. Louis arrives Monday into Tuesday.

Mid-December

