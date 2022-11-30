Cold Air Blasts In For Wednesday Morning

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A quick shower is possible this evening east of St. Louis, then dry and colder overnight
  • Temps will drop 34° from Tuesday’s high to Wednesday’s low
  • Wednesday morning temperatures fall to the 20s with wind chills in the upper teens

A brief shower or storm is possible east of St. Louis through about 11PM. St. Louis is dry now and the entire region will be dry overnight with cold air pouring in by morning.

Overnight temperatures plummet. Our temperatures fall to the 20s, quite a drop from Tuesday’s highs in the 60s. Early morning wind chills will be in the teens. it won’t be as windy Wednesday, but there will still be a breeze and lots of sunshine on a cold last day to November.

7 Day Forecast
