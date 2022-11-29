Woman charged in North County homicide

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened in North County Friday night.

Brianna Williams is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. Police allege that Williams and Kacie Stith, 23, got into an argument before Williams pointed a gun at Stith to get her attention, but the gun went off. Officers found Stith in bed, wounded. She later died at a hospital.

Williams is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

