Woman charged in North County homicide

Brianna Williams, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened in North County Friday night.

Brianna Williams is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. Police allege that Williams and Kacie Stith, 23, got into an argument before Williams pointed a gun at Stith to get her attention, but the gun went off. Officers found Stith in bed, wounded. She later died at a hospital.

Williams is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

