Take full advantage of mild St. Louis weather and decorate for Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thanksgiving has wrapped up and the Christmas season is closing in. The window to decorate is narrow, and you do not want to miss a nice day to hang the lights.

Jeremy Turner is the owner of Busy Elves Lighting. Already the Christmas lights company has 200 houses under their belts, and more calls are coming in for the light setup.

“People want those lights up as fast as they can get them,” Turner said.

We are still in a transition season, with plenty of warm days ahead. You never know which warm day will be the last, so take advantage and decorate early.

“Take the nice weather when you can,” Turner said. “It’s a whole lot easier to handle the strands and screw in the bulbs when your fingers aren’t frozen.”

If the cold does not slow you down, rain or snow will. Thankfully, we have not seen much of either this season.

In November, the News 4 First Alert Weather Team released the winter weather outlook. In December, warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-average snowfall are expected. This is great news for those needing ladders to decorate.

“You don’t want to be on ladders if they’re wet or slippery,” Turner said.

More accidents happen while climbing the ladders than being up on the roof.

“If I made a recommendation, it would be to hire someone, don’t do it,” tuner said.

Turner’s one wish for after Christmas would be for January to be mild for when the lights come back down.

“I hope no for snow, for the ones that we have to get on the roof for. We’re not going to do that if it’s snowing. Obviously, January is much colder and the snowfall that happens stays around longer,” Turner said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.