St. Louis market security guard indicted on gun charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A security guard for a St. Louis market is accused of illegally possessing a gun during an October shootout.

Dwayne A. Kimmins was indicted earlier this month on two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state the 49-year-old was working at the Salamas market and gas station on North 13th Street during the first incident on Oct. 3. The documents allege Kimmins was armed with a gun when he approached someone suspected of stealing beer. At some point, the suspect allegedly began firing at Kimmins, who took cover behind a gas pump and returned fire, according to court documents. Kimmins reportedly admitted to firing a shotgun in the air to scare the suspect.

Five days later, Kimmins was allegedly found to be in possession of another gun when officers returned to the store to further investigate the incident.

When Kimmins was arrested on Nov. 29, he was found to be in possession of a third gun and loose ammunition, according to statements made during a hearing Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.