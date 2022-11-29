St. Louis Lambert International Airport reports strong holiday numbers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Lambert International Airport is reporting strong holiday numbers.

On Tuesday, the airport released numbers showing how many passengers passed through security from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28. In total, 185,562 passengers went through the checkpoints in Terminals One and Two. The day that saw the most travelers was on Sunday, Nov. 27 with 21,482.

Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019, the airport saw 198,649 passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. That year, the day that saw the most passengers was Sunday, Dec. 1 with 24,897 passing through security in one day.

