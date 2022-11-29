St. Louis County Council to consider cutting positions

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Council will consider cutting positions.

News 4 learned about a proposal by the Council’s Budget Committee to address a $41 million hole in next year’s budget. The idea is to fill only a quarter of the county’s job vacancies. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the move would impact job openings in the police and public health departments.

The county has relied on temporary measures to fill budget gaps, but it is becoming more difficult. The proposal could be discussed as early as Tuesday night, when the County Council meets.

