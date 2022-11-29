Short staffing prompts Metro to adjust routes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro leaders have adjusted routes due to short staffing.

Metro leaders said they need 175 front-line operators. They said hiring continues to be a struggle since the pandemic even though they are offering full benefits, on-the-job training, and a $2,000 signing bonus.

Riders News 4 spoke with said they worry the route changes will make it even harder for those who rely on Metro to get to work.

“I feel like if they cut more routes like they have been doing over the past year, year-and-a-half, that will keep putting a bigger load on us,” said Terrence Wilson. “I have lost a job before because I haven’t been able to get to work because there hasn’t been drivers and stuff like that.”

Metro Transit’s next quarterly hiring fair is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.