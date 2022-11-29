Search on for brother, sister and their father that took them from South County home, police say

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two South County teens, who police say were taken by their father Monday evening.

The search is on for Michael Gonzalez, 12, Maya Gonzalez, 15, and their father, Christopher Gonzalez, 43. Police say Christopher took Michael and Maya from the 9200 block of Confederacy Drive just before 6:30 p.m. Christopher has a no-contact order through the St. Louis County Courts.

Michael is described as weighing 90 pounds, 4′11″, with black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing black/red pajama pants and light blue Adidas shoes. Maya is described as 5′1″, weighing 106 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and a nasal septum piercing. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants and black Jordan shows. Authorities describe Christopher as 6′0″, bald, with brown eyes, a far complexion and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The three were last seen in a gray 2018 GMC Yukon with Missouri license plate number 8YFD06.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the police.

