Reckless driving crash kills two sisters in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis community is mourning the loss of two sisters who helped shape lives across the region after they were killed in a reckless driving crash in South City.

DeVonne Wilson, 53, and her younger sister Ayanna Woods, 42, were just minutes from home when a 26-year-old driver speeding on Meramec crashed into the back of their car, sending them into the intersection of Gravois Road. Video from the scene shows the car is nearly unrecognizable.

“Just senseless. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Candace Jones, a cousin of the victims.

Wilson worked for more than 25 years at the Wyman Center in Eureka, a youth leadership program where she helped shape the lives of countless teens. She was the Senior Vice President of Programs.

“This is beyond a colleague. This is someone we were really close to, and loved dearly,” said Claire Wyneken, President and CEO of Wyman.

Ayanna Woods was a well-known face at the Missouri Botanical Gardens, working there for nearly a decade.

“Her smile was infectious,” said colleague Danielle Jacobs.

Wyneken says Wilson was newly married and has two children. Woods leaves behind two children. A GoFundMe page has been created by coworkers at the Missouri Botanical Garden to help with expenses.

“[Her children] were her whole world, the most important thing to her would be to make sure they were taken care of and they were supported,” said Jacobs.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police would not provide any additional details about the crash. A police spokesperson said the 26-year-old driver had been hospitalized but did not provide an answer on whether that driver would be arrested and charged.

This is the latest deadly crash on St. Louis City streets. Mayor Tishaura Jones has promised to take action after a number of fatal wrecks involving drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. A proposed $40 million dollar bill aimed to address speeding and reckless driving has been introduced in the Board of Alderman. It is making its way through the legislative process.

