Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison.

Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.

In court documents Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming and Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith recommended that Reed and Collins-Muhammad be sentenced to 37 to 46 months in prison. They also asked for Boyd to be sentenced to 30 to 37 months in prison.

Also released Tuesday were surveillance photos that showed money being exchanged with an individual who was blurred. The photos showed the three each individually appearing to exchange money with the unknown individual.

