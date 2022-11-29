Park shelter to be named after St. Louis County detective killed in the line of duty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shelter at a North County park is being renamed for a St. Louis County police detective who was killed in the line of duty.

Antonio Valentine was killed in a crash that happened in Bellfontaine Neighbors on December 1, 2021. Valentine worked inside the Bureau of Drug Enforcement at the time and was a military veteran. He is survived by four children.

Thursday morning, the Bella Fontaine Shelter at Bella Fontaine Park will be renamed the “Detective Antonio Valentine Memorial Shelter.” The dedication ceremony will be held on the one-year anniversary of his death.

