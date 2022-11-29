Park shelter to be named after St. Louis County detective killed in the line of duty

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Detective Antonio Valentine. ...
This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Detective Antonio Valentine. The St. Louis County police detective died in the line of duty and a suspect he was trying to stop also died in a head-on collision of their vehicles. The crash happened Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in north St. Louis County after officers with the department’s drug unit tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen, police said. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)(AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shelter at a North County park is being renamed for a St. Louis County police detective who was killed in the line of duty.

Antonio Valentine was killed in a crash that happened in Bellfontaine Neighbors on December 1, 2021. Valentine worked inside the Bureau of Drug Enforcement at the time and was a military veteran. He is survived by four children.

Thursday morning, the Bella Fontaine Shelter at Bella Fontaine Park will be renamed the “Detective Antonio Valentine Memorial Shelter.” The dedication ceremony will be held on the one-year anniversary of his death.

