Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A home in north St. Louis is being renovated into a museum that will highlight African American women.

The building near St. Louis and Glasgow Avenues was the home of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle. She was born and raised in St. Louis. In 1980, she helped found the first African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Monday, Gamma Omega, the third oldest graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, and their non-profit, the Ivy Alliance Foundation, announced a 12,000-square-foot community center would be built next to Lyle’s home. The $4 million project is expected to be complete and open in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Take full advantage of mild St. Louis weather and decorate for Christmas
Take full advantage of mild St. Louis weather and decorate for Christmas
Convicted rapist suspected of using dating app from jail
Convicted rapist suspected of using dating app from jail
Take full advantage of mild St. Louis weather and decorate for Christmas
Take full advantage of mild St. Louis weather and decorate for Christmas
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis
Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis