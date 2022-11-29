Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A home in north St. Louis is being renovated into a museum that will highlight African American women.

The building near St. Louis and Glasgow Avenues was the home of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle. She was born and raised in St. Louis. In 1980, she helped found the first African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Monday, Gamma Omega, the third oldest graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, and their non-profit, the Ivy Alliance Foundation, announced a 12,000-square-foot community center would be built next to Lyle’s home. The $4 million project is expected to be complete and open in the summer of 2024.

