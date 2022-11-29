Man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve kidnapping, murder in St. Louis City

By Dan Greenwald
Nov. 29, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pine Lawn man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a kidnapping and murder that happened on Christmas Eve, 2018.

Lashawn Clayburn, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action. He and two others were accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Chrishaun Hillard at gunpoint before they took him to an abandoned home in the 5600 block of Wabada in North City. One of the suspects then killed Hilliard. Hilliard’s body was found weeks later when the home caught on fire.

Clayburn is already serving a 25-year prison sentence in connection with the death of Naomi Miller, 61. He took her car in a carjacking and killed her on January 5, 2019. Because he pleaded guilty, he will receive a 10-year sentence for HIlliard’s death, which will be served concurrently with his federal sentence.

