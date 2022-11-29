Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.

The City and County separated over 100 years ago. There have been several times talks about reuniting the two have come up. The most recent effort to combine the city and county, called “Better Together,” unraveled following the indictment of former County Executive Steve Stenger.

