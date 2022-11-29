How to participate in Giving Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to giving to charity.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the idea of encouraging people to do good. The day aims to inspire individuals to give all types of gifts, including of time, skills, goods and advocacy. Last year, 35 million adults were estimated to have participated in Giving Tuesday.

Several St. Louis area organizations participate in Giving Tuesday. Click here for a list of ways you can help on Giving Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.