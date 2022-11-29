First Alert Weather: Watching for evening storms

First Alert Weather:

Warmer & Windy Today with gusts upwards of 40 MPH

This evening is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for storms southeast of St. Louis

A cold front will bring a big temperature drop tomorrow

Winds upwards of 40mph are possible through the afternoon. It will also be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 60s and some spots reaching 70°.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for isolated stronger storms tonight. This risk is mainly for areas southeast of St. Louis, with winds being the primary risk. Currently, half of the area is in a threat level 1/5 risk for storms, with the likely timing between 5-10 pm. Once the cold front moves in, the severe weather risk and rain will decrease. The main uncertainty with the storms is the availability of energy. This energy doesn’t look to quite make it north, which is why the southeast is the main focus for stronger storms. However, we’re asking for everyone to be on guard for any changes or shift in the developments of the storms.

Behind the front, we’ll experience a dramatic temperature drop between today and tomorrow. Temperatures will sit in the lower 40s Wednesday.

