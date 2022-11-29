First Alert Weather Day This Evening: Isolated Storms, Best Strongest Storms Focused East/Southeast of Downtown

First Alert Weather:

This evening is a First Alert Weather Day due to the low chance of a severe storm southeast/east of St. Louis

Any storm threat in the metro is done by 7-8PM and farther east in our IL counties is done by 11PM

A blast of cold air hits tonight, temperatures fall to the 20s by Wednesday morning

This Evening is a First Alert Weather Day due to the low potential for an isolated severe storm with the better chances southeast/east of downtown. This risk in St. Louis ends by 7-8PM and farther east in our Illinois Counties until 11 PM. Not everyone will get rain and any storms will be brief. But we’ll be on guard for any gusty strong winds as the most likely threat.

Overnight temperatures plummet. Our temperatures fall to the 20s, quite a drop from Tuesday’s highs in the 60s. Early morning wind chills will be in the teens. it won’t be as windy Wednesday, but there will still be a breeze and lots of sunshine on a cold last day to November.

