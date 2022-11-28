Vote for MoBOT’s Garden Glow as best holiday light display!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Botanical Garden is budding with holiday festivity, and once again, its Garden Glow is up for the best holiday light display in the country.

The Garden Glow was nominated by USA Today readers. You have until December 4 to cast your vote and put the Garden Glow at the top of the leaderboard.

Vote for the Garden Glow at this link.

The lights of the Garden Glow will be on display through January 7.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.