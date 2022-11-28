Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Tim McGraw will perform at the Chaifetz Arena as part of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s...
Tim McGraw will perform at the Chaifetz Arena as part of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital's Glennon LIVE concert.(Minnesota State Fair)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert benefitting the children’s hospital at Chaifetz Arena.

The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Chaifetz Arena, located at 1 S. Compton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103, will host the concert, with doors opening at 7 p.m. the night of the show.

Tim McGraw, a Grammy Award-winning entertainer, has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local organization given $1.25M grant from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund
A Day 4 Forest Park
KMOV hosting A Day 4 Forest Park telethon Dec. 7
Cardinals Care Gift Drive Logo 2022
KMOV to team up with Cardinals for 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive
St. Louis Area Foodbank Logo
2022 Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade to air on KMOV