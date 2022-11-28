Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert benefitting the children’s hospital at Chaifetz Arena.

The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Chaifetz Arena, located at 1 S. Compton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103, will host the concert, with doors opening at 7 p.m. the night of the show.

Tim McGraw, a Grammy Award-winning entertainer, has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

