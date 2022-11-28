Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market.

The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations.

The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing is held by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here for the full listing.

