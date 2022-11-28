Police ask for help in finding endangered person in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Laura Lynn Kostial, 60, has gone missing in St. Louis County after making suicidal statements to her husband.

Kostial is a white woman, 5′8″, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She left her home in her Gray 2017 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate VF7E5L. She was last seen on Forest Parkway.

Kostial is armed with an unknown type of gun.

Anyone who sees Koistial or has any information related to her is asked to call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call St. Louis County Police Department directly at 636-529-8210.

