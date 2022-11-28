Metallica coming to Dome at America’s Center in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to St. Louis in 2023.

Monday, Live Nation announced the band will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5. It is part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour for 2023 and 2024. Other stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Montreal, Copenhagen and Hamburg.

Ticket presales will start Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Two-day tickets will go on sale on December 2, and single-day tickets will be available starting January 20. A portion of ticket sales will go towards the All Within My Hands Foundation, Live Nation says.

