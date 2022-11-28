Metallica coming to Dome at America’s Center in 2023

Get excited, metal fans. Metallica is coming to Cincinnati next year.
Metallica(tcw-wxix)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to St. Louis in 2023.

Monday, Live Nation announced the band will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5. It is part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour for 2023 and 2024. Other stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Montreal, Copenhagen and Hamburg.

Ticket presales will start Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Two-day tickets will go on sale on December 2, and single-day tickets will be available starting January 20. A portion of ticket sales will go towards the All Within My Hands Foundation, Live Nation says.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tim McGraw will perform at the Chaifetz Arena as part of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s...
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
The NABISCO Mansion was built in 1986 and is on the market for $2,150,000.
Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion
The SEMI was a truck from Amazon.
3 people injured after Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis
Three people suffered minor injuries after an Amazon SEMI rolled over in downtown St. Louis.
Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis