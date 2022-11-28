Megan Green sworn in as first woman president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Megan Green is now the first woman to serve as president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis City.

In her speech, she pledged to work with a sense of urgency, recognizing her term is short.

“First thing, we have to start work to transition from 28 wards to 14. There has only been a little bit of work done on that, and we have to make sure by the time spring elections hit, we have created the mechanisms to make sure people still get a responsive Board of Aldermen and quality city services with fewer alder people,” Green said.

She fills the vacancy left when Lewis Reed stepped down following a federal indictment. Reed pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges of engaging in pay-to-play. This is another top issue for Green.

“Second thing we have to tackle is tax incentive reform. The reason we had this election was because of corruption in that tax incentive system, fairer and more transparent,” Green said.

Another major task, deciding how to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars the city is sitting on, from COVID-19 and infrastructure funds and the Rams settlement money.

“I want to make sure it addresses short-term needs and long-term needs. The number one thing I’m going t be looking at when allocating these funds is to make sure it positively impacts future generations and it’s not something we spend today and then it’s gone,” Green said.

Green will have just five months in the role before voters have their say again in April 2023.

