First Alert Weather:

Warmer & Windy Tuesday, Gusts to 40 MPH

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday evening, low chance for a severe storm focused mainly southeast of St. Louis.

Big Temperature drop by Wednesday morning, Below Freezing

The last few days of November will bring some excitement.

Today we enjoy milder air, sunnier skies, and temperatures in the mid-50s. The low tonight will drop to the mid 40s ahead of temperatures warming tomorrow into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be dry in the morning and afternoon, but it will be windy with gusts to 40 MPH. Watch Tuesday evening for a brief shower or isolated thunderstorm. If storms manage to develop ahead of the cold front, then we can’t rule out a storm being strong or severe. The potential for these ingredients to come together this far North is very low. However, we are in the lowest level 1 severe risk from near and southeast of St. Louis, so let’s be on guard from 6pm to Midnight with a focus mainly southeast of St. louis for an isolated strong storm. Damaging winds, an isolated tornado or hail would be possible, but only if the storm fuel can develop this far north into our region.

Once the rain passes, the cold air rushes in. Wednesday is cold and windy for the last day of November. The first weekend of December looks active with more rain chances and mild air.

