Episode 211: Vintage Vinyl

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The beloved record store Vintage Vinyl started as a booth in the Soulard Farmer’s market.

For decades it’s served as a hub for St. Louis music culture and has been named one of the best record stores in the US.

We sat down amidst the records and the CDs to talk with owner Tom Ray about the legacy of the store in the Delmar Loop. Tom has hundreds of stories to share and we dive into some of the classics. The early days of the store, some of the highlights of musicians who’ve shopped the aisles and the future of music amidst a world of streaming services.

As you shop this holiday season remember to shop local and shop small!

