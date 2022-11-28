Deadline to sponsor holiday wreath at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As dozens of volunteers prepare to adorn gravesites with holiday wreaths, Wreaths Across America is asking people to consider sponsoring a wreath ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

Wreaths Across America said as of Monday, around 19,000 wreaths have been sponsored so far this year. Last year, volunteers placed around 33,000 wreaths at gravesites across Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, after the pandemic sharply cut into sponsorships in 2020.

Wreaths are $15 to sponsor and you can do so by visiting here.

There are more than 177,000 internments at the cemetery, dating back to 1827. Volunteers say one day, the goal is to place a wreath at every gravesite.

The wreaths will be placed across the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Wreaths Across America is in need of volunteers to help unload trucks the week prior, but is still working on a final schedule. To learn more, email waa.at.jbnc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.