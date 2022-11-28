3 people injured after Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were injured after an Amazon SEMI truck rolled over on the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Firefighters say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and there was fuel leaking from the truck when they arrived. They were able to locate the source of the leak, cap it and wash away any leaked fuel.
Eventually, a heavy-duty wrecker arrived on scene and was able to lift the SEMI back upright. The three occupants sustained minor injuries. The ramp was closed for several hours but reopened to traffic at 4:45 a.m.
