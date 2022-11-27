Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

A homicide investigation graphic
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

