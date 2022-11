ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower.

The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.

Prices in the Metro East are still above the national average.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.