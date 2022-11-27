First Alert Weather:

Cloudy skies linger through early Monday morning

Clouds decrease Monday afternoon, getting warmer

Much warmer & breezy by Tuesday but storms possible Tuesday evening

High pressure will begin to build in now and help clear us out, but also bring a warm change. Temperatures Monday will sit in the mid 50s, and Tuesday, we will be in the 60s.

We’re monitoring Tuesday evening & night as there is potential for showers and thunderstorms. With some instability present, a few storms could be on the stronger side. This is a long way out so expect things to change. We’ll alert you to any changes as they occur.

Temperatures will drop considerably behind this system for Wednesday & Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.