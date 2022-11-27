First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies linger through early Monday morning

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cloudy skies linger through early Monday morning
  • Clouds decrease Monday afternoon, getting warmer
  • Much warmer & breezy by Tuesday but storms possible Tuesday evening

High pressure will begin to build in now and help clear us out, but also bring a warm change. Temperatures Monday will sit in the mid 50s, and Tuesday, we will be in the 60s.

We’re monitoring Tuesday evening & night as there is potential for showers and thunderstorms. With some instability present, a few storms could be on the stronger side. This is a long way out so expect things to change. We’ll alert you to any changes as they occur.

Temperatures will drop considerably behind this system for Wednesday & Thursday.

North of St. Louis and Central Missouri are the spots to watch for the heaviest rainfall.
