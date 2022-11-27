Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead.

Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins.

The other shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to OK, according to police.

“Heartbreaking,” said Duane Boston, a friend of Atkins. “That was very surprising to see somebody his age to get caught up in something like that, which I believe it may not have something to do with him, but it was kind of really crazy to see that. You know, the streets talk. I believe it could have had something to do with maybe someone else’s situation that kind of fell off into his lap.”

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

