Collegiate SMB students to return to classes Monday for first time after school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will return to classes Monday for the first time since October 24, when a 19-year-old shot and killed a student and teacher at a school that shares the same building.

Students at CSMB will resume classes for the first time in over a month after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will not go back to school until the next semester begins, the school district said.

About 90 percent of CSMB students are expected to return to the classroom Monday. The school will have therapists, counselors, and therapy dogs on hand as the transition back to in-person classes begins.

Repairs to the side of the building that houses CVPA will continue into next week. Student Alexzandria Bell, who was nearing her 16th birthday, was killed in the shooting. Jean Kuczka, a teacher at CVPA since 2008, was also killed. She was 61.

