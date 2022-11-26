One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says this was on Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. One of the victims died as a result of the shooting and the other one, who was reportedly shot multiple times, is in unknown condition.

News 4 will provide updates as they are received.

