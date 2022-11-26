Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said.

Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 33, was shot and privately taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police did not announce any suspects in the case. The homicide division is investigating.

