Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said.

Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 33, was shot and privately taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police did not announce any suspects in the case. The homicide division is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say this was on Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night.
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
Police say this was on Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
Police investigate double shooting in St. Louis
gateway 180
St. Louis nonprofit receives exclusive Jeff Bezos grant
Kevin Johnson daughter
Judge denies 19-year-old daughter’s request to witness Kevin Johnson execution