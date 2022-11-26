First Alert Update: Widespread Rain Tonight - Midday Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am this morning.
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Widespread rain moves in tonight
  • Rain ends by midday on Sunday, then cloudy, cool & breezy
  • Sunny skies with seasonable temperatures for Monday

Widespread rain moves in this evening. Rainfall accumulations will total .5″ to 1.5″. North of St. Louis and Central Missouri are the spots to watch for the heaviest rainfall.

Sunday will bring rain during the morning. A cold front will move through around 12pm and end the rain. The rest of the days will be cloudy, cool &I breezy.

The only other day to watch for rain this week is Tuesday, mainly in the evening. Additionally, some cooler days are in store behind that system.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am this morning.
First Alert Update: Dense fog and rain today
Dense Fog Advisory
First Alert Update: Fog Advisory Tonight, Rain Arrives Saturday Evening
Dense Fog Advisory
A Dry Start, But Wet Finish to Saturday
A Dry Start, But Wet Finish to Saturday
A Dry Start, But Wet Finish to Saturday