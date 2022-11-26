First Alert Update: Widespread Rain Tonight - Midday Sunday

First Alert Weather:

Widespread rain moves in tonight

Rain ends by midday on Sunday, then cloudy, cool & breezy

Sunny skies with seasonable temperatures for Monday

Widespread rain moves in this evening. Rainfall accumulations will total .5″ to 1.5″. North of St. Louis and Central Missouri are the spots to watch for the heaviest rainfall.

Sunday will bring rain during the morning. A cold front will move through around 12pm and end the rain. The rest of the days will be cloudy, cool &I breezy.

The only other day to watch for rain this week is Tuesday, mainly in the evening. Additionally, some cooler days are in store behind that system.

