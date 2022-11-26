First Alert Update: Fog Advisory Tonight, Rain Arrives Saturday Evening

First Alert Weather:

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued from 11PM Friday to 8AM Saturday for St. Louis and areas South/East

Dry much of Saturday, but a rainy Saturday evening into Sunday morning

Saturday Night Looks Very Wet with 0.5″ to 1.5″ Rainfall

Saturday starts dry for the morning but watch for fog. Dense fog may slow your travel and currently the dense fog advisory from St. Louis and points South/East shows where we expect the thickest fog and biggest impact on travel. Fog will lift mid-morning.

It will be a dry day Saturday, though you’ll see the clouds increasing. Current timing on the rain is south of the St. Louis Metro by late afternoon and after 5PM and into the evening is when you’ll need the umbrella in St. Louis. Rain intensity kicks up late evening and overnight with moderate to heavy rain at times and it will be widespread. The rain tapers of to light showers after daybreak Sunday, but prepare for some lingering light rain in the early part of Sunday morning. Rainfall over 0.5″ is likely and some spots will see a little more than 1″.

Sunday afternoon is dry but clouds will linger and it will be cool with a breeze from the Northwest at 10-15 MPH.

