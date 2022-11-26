Elderly man with dementia missing from Wentzville

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 79-year-old man with dementia after he went missing from Wentzville Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Charles Koch left his home in the 3000 block of Green Gables Circle in Wentzville around 5 a.m. Saturday and has not returned. Koch is over 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Koch is asked to call 911 or the Wentzville Police Department at 636-639-2150.

Charles Koch went missing Saturday morning. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

