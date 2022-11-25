Volunteers help get Thanksgiving meals to those in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Metro families are grateful this Thanksgiving for a group of St. Louis volunteers pitching in to save their holiday as more people struggle to put food on the table.

“It’s just a day in one way, but it means so much to people in another,” says Una Rodgers of St. Phillips Church. We’re blessed to be able to have our Thanksgiving. Some people can’t.”

According to Forbes, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner went up by 20 percent this year.

“We wanted to let St. Louis know that not only are we thinking about the individuals who are homeless or that are living out on the street, but we also have individuals that are in some sense feel homelessness inside their own homes,” says organizer Farrakhan Shegog.

On Thursday, 159 people in 76 homes were served hot home-cooked meals thanks to Young Voices with Action, Federation of Block Unit Urban League, Louie Lou’s Edible Galore, Open Concept Sports Bar, and St. Phillip’s Church.

“We’re all here to serve,” says Shenesia Bailey of Louie Lou’s Edible Galore. “Allowing our soulful food to be that family connection. It makes us feel marvelous. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

“Everybody needs help. Sometimes the people who get left out the most are people who are working and aspiring to do better,” says Robert Cleveland of Young Voices with Action.

The Thanksgiving meal giveaway is a part of the Young Voices with Action Season of Service campaign that goes until January.

The organization is looking to help families in need this Christmas. To register call (314)391-5688 or visit youngvoiceswithaction.org for more information.

