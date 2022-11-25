Sunshine and Warmer, A Rainy Saturday Night Ahead

First Alert Weather:

Warmer and Brighter Friday

Steady Rain Arrives Late Day or Evening Saturday

Saturday Night Looks Very Wet with 0.5″ to 1.5″ Rainfall

Friday: Sunshine and warmer, a cool and dry evening. It does get chilly by Saturday morning with a low in the 30s.

Then Saturday starts dry for the morning and much of the afternoon. We may see some rain by late afternoon, but more likely during the evening. Rain intensity kicks up late evening and overnight with moderate to heavy rain at times and it will be widespread. The rain tapers of to light showers after daybreak Sunday, but prepare for some lingering light rain part of Sunday morning before it dries out. Rainfall over 0.5″ is likely and some spots will see a little more than 1″.

Sunday afternoon is dry but clouds will linger and it will be cool.

