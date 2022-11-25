A Dry Start, But Wet Finish to Saturday

First Alert Weather:

Dry Much of Saturday before rain moves in by late day and evening

Scattered Showers Saturday evening into part of Sunday Morning

Saturday Night Looks Very Wet with 0.5″ to 1.5″ Rainfall

Saturday starts dry for the morning and much of the afternoon, though you’ll see the clouds increasing. Current timing on the rain is south of the St. Louis Metro by late afternoon and after 5PM and into the evening is when you’ll need the umbrella in St. Louis. Rain intensity kicks up late evening and overnight with moderate to heavy rain at times and it will be widespread. The rain tapers of to light showers after daybreak Sunday, but prepare for some lingering light rain in the early part of Sunday morning. Rainfall over 0.5″ is likely and some spots will see a little more than 1″.

Sunday afternoon is dry but clouds will linger and it will be cool with a breeze from the Northwest at 10-15 MPH.

