Thief steals $30,000 Salvation Army vehicle, organization asking for community help

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Salvation Army needs the public’s help after someone stole the organization’s $30,000 community vehicle.

They believe the thief is a person they know.

“No one broke into the building. The person who took it was probably familiar with the program. At some point broke into the offices where they knew the key was stored,” said Salvation Army Commander, Major Kjell Steinsland.

According to Major Steinsland, the suspect may have swiped the keys while eating a free meal during its weekly feeding program.

The person stole the 2017 Chevy Traverse on November 16 at the Arsenal Street location.

“We can’t always focus on the negative of those who perhaps do these things because we are here to help people,” said Steinsland.

Neighbors across the street say crime has gotten so bad in the area they have been forced to put up surveillance cameras.

“We had a U-Haul truck stolen right in front of this house,” said resident Joseph Mason. “There are shootings almost every other night, robberies going on, and to hear this is going on with somebody that helps out the community, it’s just hard to hear.”

The car theft comes days after the Salvation Army launched its Christmas fundraising campaign in hopes of raising $6.2 million to give back to those in need.

“We ask that they would return it. We hope there may be people out there who may be generous and help support the Salvation Army,” Steinsland said.

“I hope they get caught and get what’s coming to them,” said Mason.

Anyone interested in donating a replacement vehicle or funds for a new car should call 314-646-3000 or visit www.salarmymidland.org.

Information regarding the stolen vehicle should be directed to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.

